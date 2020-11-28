Kamron Fleming scored 11 points for the Firebirds, who compete at the NAIA level. Saint Katherine was forced into 20 turnovers, resulting in 28 points for Southern Utah, and were outscored 48-16 in the paint.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.