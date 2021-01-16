The 99 points were a season best for Southern Utah.
Jacob Davison had nine 3-pointers 31 points for the Eagles (3-5, 2-1), who had 19 3-pointers. Kim Aiken Jr. added 23 points and 12 rebounds. Tanner Groves had 21 points.
Eastern Washington defeated Southern Utah 75-63 on Thursday.
