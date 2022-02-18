William FitzPatrick had 17 points for the Hornets (6-16, 2-13), who have now lost six straight games. Bryce Fowler added 15 points. Cameron Wilbon had eight rebounds.
The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Weber State defeated Sacramento State 79-59 on Jan. 29.
