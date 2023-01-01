Jones, Loyola (MD) Greyhounds to visit Rogers, American Eagles

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-9, 0-1 Patriot) at American Eagles (9-3, 1-0 Patriot) Washington; Monday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Matt Rogers and the American Eagles host Kenny Jones and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds. The Eagles have gone 3-1 at home. American is seventh in the Patriot scoring 67.5 points while shooting 49.7% from the field.

The Greyhounds are 0-1 in Patriot play. Loyola (MD) has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles and Greyhounds square off Monday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles.

Jones is scoring 11.2 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Greyhounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

