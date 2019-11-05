Defense is expected to be a strength for the Musketeers, picked to finish third in the Big East Conference preseason coaches’ poll. Xavier forced 13 turnovers in the first half and 18 overall while limiting the Dolphins to 5-of-21 shooting from 3-point range.

Xavier freshman Zach Freemantle scored 11 points in his debut, including a two-handed dunk for his first points.

Aamahne Santos and Bryce Workman each had 15 points for Jacksonville.

BIG PICTURE

Jacksonville hasn’t defeated a Top 25 opponent since beating No. 20 Florida 71-68 in overtime on Dec 20, 2010.

Xavier has won 30 straight season openers dating to a 97-90 loss to Southern Utah State on Dec. 2, 1989.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville hosts Johnson (FL) on Friday.

Xavier hosts Siena on Friday.

