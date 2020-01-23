Texas A&M are 9-0 all-time against the Crimson Tide (11-8, 1-5).

Jordan Lewis made two free throws to give Alabama a 73-72 lead with 44 seconds to play but Wells drove the baseline and found Wilson in the left corner for the go-ahead 3.

Jasmine Walker led the Crimson Tide with 18 points and Lewis added 17 and seven assists.

Alabama took its biggest lead when Ashley Knight’s layup made it 52-41 with 4:27 left in the third quarter. Washington sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup by Jones to make it a three-point game about two minutes later and Texas A&M took its first lead since early in the second quarter when Jones converted a three-point play with 3:52 to play.

