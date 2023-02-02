Jones, Pember lead UNC Asheville past High Point 89-63

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Tajion Jones scored 18 points, Drew Pember notched a double-double and UNC Asheville cruised to its ninth straight victory, 89-63 over High Point on Thursday night.

Jones was 6-of-12 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Bulldogs (18-6, 10-1 Big South Conference). Pember finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Fletcher Abee hit three 3-pointers and scored 12.