Jones scores 16 as CSU Fullerton defeats Cal Poly 65-36

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Max Jones’ 16 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat Cal Poly 65-36 on Saturday.
The Mustangs (7-15, 1-9) were led in scoring by Brantly Stevenson, who finished with 13 points. Kobe Sanders added 11 points for Cal Poly. The loss is the ninth in a row for the Mustangs.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Thursday. CSU Fullerton hosts Long Beach State while Cal Poly travels to play UCSB.
