Jones scores 16, Southern Illinois defeats Belmont 63-45

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Lance Jones scored 16 points as Southern Illinois beat Belmont 63-45 on Sunday night.
Domask scored 10 points in the first half and Southern Illinois went into halftime trailing 28-23. Southern Illinois used an 8-0 second-half run to erase a three-point deficit and take the lead at 43-38 with 13:43 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Jones scored 13 second-half points.
Both teams next play Wednesday. Southern Illinois hosts Drake and Belmont visits UIC.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.