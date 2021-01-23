Coastal Carolina scored 25 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Kam Woods scored a season-high 28 points for the Trojans (6-9, 1-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Desmond Williams added 11 points. Zay Williams had 13 rebounds.
The Chanticleers improve to 2-0 against the Trojans this season. Coastal Carolina defeated Troy 90-81 on Friday.
