Jones scores 19, Southern Illinois defeats Murray St. 68-64

Jones added five rebounds for the Salukis (17-5, 9-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Marcus Domask added 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and had five rebounds and five assists. Xavier Johnson finished 2 of 5 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding six assists and four steals.