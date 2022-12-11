Jones scores 20, leads Navy over Towson 71-69 in overtime

TOWSON, Md. — Christian Jones had 20 points and sank a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime as Navy held off Towson 71-69 on Sunday night.

Nate Allison followed Jones’ 3-pointer with a layup and the Midshipmen (6-4) led 69-64 with 1:41 left in the extra period. Ryan Conway hit a 3-pointer to pull the Tigers (8-3) within two with 45 seconds remaining. Navy turned the ball over, but Nicolas Timberlake missed a jumper at the buzzer for Towson.