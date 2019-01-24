COLUMBUS, Ohio — Stephanie Jones scored 20 points, Maryland scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to cap a game-breaking 13-0 run and the No. 11 Terrapins pulled away to defeat Ohio State 70-57 on Thursday night.

Blair started the decisive stretch with a 3-pointer and the Terrapins (16-2, 6-2 Big Ten), took a 64-46 lead after three quarters. Sara Vujacic opened the fourth quarter with a jumper and Channise Lewis it a 3-pointer then scored from the paint to give Maryland a 61-46 lead with seven minutes to play.

The Buckeyes (7-10, 3-5) missed eight straight shots during the 6-minute, 24-second drought. After a 3-pointer by Adreana Miller that made it a 12-point deficit, they closed the game 1 for 6.

Taylor Mikesell added 14 points and seven assists for the Terrapins, who shot 51 percent. Freshman Shakira Austin had 11 rebounds and two blocks, giving her a Maryland freshman record of 53, one more than Marissa Coleman had.

Carly Santoro had 12 points for Ohio State, which shot 36 percent.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.