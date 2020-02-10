ROCK HILL, S.C. — Devonnte Holland blocked a shot and made two free throws in the final 19 seconds as Radford held off Winthrop 81-77 on Monday night after nearly blowing a 27-point lead.

Radford led 46-31 at halftime after shooting 55% and opened the second half on a 16-4 run for a 27-point lead with 14:06 remaining. Winthrop had the ball, down two, with 29 seconds to go, and Russell Jones appeared to be open on a baseline drive but Holland got a piece of it.