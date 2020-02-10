Radford (15-9, 10-2 Big South) snapped Winthrop’s 14-game winning streak after the Eagles (18-8, 12-1) received a vote in the AP Top 25 poll. Winthrop’s last defeat was on Dec. 14 at Furman.
Carlik Jones had 20 points and Travis Fields, Jr. added 19 for Radford, which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Donald Hicks added 11 points, and Devine Eke had nine rebounds.
Hunter Hale had 24 points for the Eagles. Russell Jones added 13 points, and Chandler Vaudrin had 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
