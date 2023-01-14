Jones scores 21 as S. Illinois takes down Illinois St. 69-57

Jones was 7-of-18 shooting, including 4 for 11 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Salukis (14-5, 6-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Marcus Domask scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 9 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Scottie Ebube finished 3 of 4 from the floor to finish with seven points.