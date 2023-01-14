Jones scores 21 as S. Illinois takes down Illinois St. 69-57

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Lance Jones had 21 points in Southern Illinois’ 69-57 win against Illinois State on Saturday night.
The Redbirds (8-11, 3-5) were led in scoring by Liam McChesney, who finished with 13 points. Seneca Knight added 12 points for Illinois State. Darius Burford also put up 10 points.
Jones scored nine points in the first half and Southern Illinois went into halftime trailing 35-32. Southern Illinois used a 12-2 run in the second half to build an 18-point lead at 65-47 with 4:58 remaining before finishing off the win.
NEXT UP
Southern Illinois plays Evansville at home on Tuesday, and Illinois State visits Northern Iowa on Wednesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.