Jones scores 21, Nicholls State defeats New Orleans 84-59

THIBODAUX, La. — Latrell Jones’ 21 points helped Nicholls State defeat New Orleans 84-59 on Thursday night.
Tyson Jackson finished with 13 points for the Privateers (6-17, 3-9). Kmani Doughty added 10 points and three steals for New Orleans. The loss was the Privateers’ eighth in a row.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Nicholls State visits SE Louisiana while New Orleans hosts McNeese.
___
