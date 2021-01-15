Chris Parker had 18 points for the Flames (11-5, 3-2). Elijah Cuffee added 12 points. Blake Preston had 11 points.
Darius McGhee, the Flames’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, scored seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.
