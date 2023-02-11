Jones scores 21, UNC Asheville defeats Presbyterian 76-72

Jones added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-7, 12-2 Big South Conference). Nicholas McMullen scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Drew Pember was 4 of 8 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Blue Hose (5-22, 1-13) were led in scoring by Marquis Barnett, who finished with 21 points and four assists. Presbyterian also got 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Trevon Reddish. Kobe Stewart also put up 12 points. The loss was the Blue Hose’s 13th straight.