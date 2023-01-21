The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Jones scores 22 as No. 20 Marquette beats Seton Hall 74-53

January 21, 2023 at 6:24 p.m. EST
Marquette guard Kam Jones (1) drives to the basket against Seton Hall forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Newark, N.J., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEWARK, N.J. — Kam Jones scored 22 points, Oso Ighodaro had 18 on 7-for-7 shooting and No. 20 Marquette beat Seton Hall 74-53 on Saturday.

Marquette (16-5, 8-2 Big East) shot 54% (29 for 54) from the field in its second straight win since an 80-76 loss to Xavier last weekend.

The Golden Eagles used a 10-2 run to take a 37-29 halftime lead. Jones had 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting in the first half.

Ighodaro’s jumper sparked a 13-3 spurt that gave Marquette a 53-36 lead with 15:15 remaining. Jones capped the run with a 3-pointer.

The Golden Eagles led by as many as 22 at 74-52 with 1:48 remaining.

Kadary Richmond led Seton Hall with 10 points and five assists. The Pirates committed a season-high 25 turnovers.

