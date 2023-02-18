Jones scores 22 as Southern Utah knocks off Utah Tech 81-71

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Tevian Jones had 22 points in Southern Utah’s 81-71 victory against Utah Tech on Friday night.

Jones had five rebounds for the Thunderbirds (18-9, 10-4 Western Athletic Conference). Maizen Fausett scored 20 points and added nine rebounds and three steals. Drake Allen recorded 19 points and was 7 of 16 shooting (3 for 8 from distance).