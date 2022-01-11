Oklahoma: The Sooners endured a difficult early schedule in Big 12 play. They lost at No. 1 Baylor and defeated No. 15 Iowa State before facing Texas. Oklahoma shot 55.8% at Baylor and 61.7% against Iowa State but slipped to 40.4% against Texas. Umoja Gibson, who led Oklahoma with an average of 16.4 points the previous five games, scored seven against Texas.