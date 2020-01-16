Tommy Bruner scored 19 points, Brandon Martin had 12 and Cartier Jernigan added 11 with seven rebounds for the Spartans (7-10, 2-2), who saw their four-game home win streak end. Everette Hammond scored 10 points.
Radford plays Presbyterian on the road on Saturday. South Carolina Upstate plays Gardner-Webb on the road on Saturday.
