PORTLAND, Ore. — Dillon Jones finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds to power Weber State to a 65-57 victory over Portland State on Saturday night.

Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 10 and Alex Tew added nine points for the Wildcats (15-13, 10-5 Big Sky Conference).

The Vikings (12-16, 6-9) were led by Cameron Parker with 25 points and six assists. Isaiah Johnson pitched in with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks, while Bobby Harvey scored nine.