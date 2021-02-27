Jae’Lyn Withers scored 16 points with nine rebounds for Louisville while Samuell Williamson scored 14 with 12 rebounds.
Matthew Hurt led the Blue Devils with a career-high 37 points — tying the most points by a Duke player in the last 15 seasons (Grayson Allen 2017).
Wendell Moore Jr., who scored 13 points, made four straight free throws in the final 1:20 of regulation to give Duke a 65-64 lead with 36.9 seconds left. Jones was fouled on a drive in the lane at 13.5, and made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it before Withers secured the offensive rebound. Jones had another attempt to win it, but his pull-up jumper was off the mark.
The Cardinals (13-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed in overtime.
After Louisville took a 40-28 lead early in the second half, Hurt scored 13 points in a nearly seven minute span as Duke grabbed a 53-52 lead. Williamson wrapped back-to-back layups — each on an assist from Jones — around a Hurt basket as the Cardinals led 58-57.
Duke (11-9, 9-7) still leads the overall series with Louisville, 10-9, but the Cardinals have won three straight. Hurt has been on a late-season tear, entering Saturday’s game averaging 20.8 points during Duke’s four-game win streak.
Louisville is at Virginia Tech on Wednesday and closes the regular season Saturday hosting No. 15 Virginia. Duke closes out the regular season with a visit to Georgia Tech on Tuesday and hosting rival North Carolina on Saturday.
