Jones scores 28, Southern Utah tops Abilene Christian 74-72

ABILENE, Texas — Tevian Jones scored 28 points helped Southern Utah defeat Abilene Christian 74-72 on Saturday night.
Cameron Steele led the way for the Wildcats (9-7, 1-2) with 16 points. Ali Abdou Dibba added 12 points and four steals, while Tobias Cameron scored 11.
NEXT UP
Southern Utah’s next game is Thursday against Sam Houston at home. Abilene Christian visits UT Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.
