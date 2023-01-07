Jones scores 29, Gittens delivers winner for FIU in overtime

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MIAMI — Denver Jones scored 29 points as Florida International beat UAB 90-87 in overtime on Saturday night. UAB’s Arturo Dean knocked a Florida International pass into the backcourt, Dashon Gittens picked it up, drove for the go-ahead layup in the final second of overtime, was fouled and made the free throw for the winning points.

Jones had five rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (8-7, 2-2 Conference USA). Nick Guadarrama added 19 points while going 7 of 11 (5 for 8 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Dean recorded 16 points. Gittens scored six points and the only field goal he made was the game-winner.

Eric Gaines led the way for the Blazers (12-4, 3-2 Conference USA) with 19 points, seven assists and four steals. UAB also got 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks from Trey Jemison. Ledarrius Brewer also had 15 points, six assists and three steals. National scoring leader Jordan Walker (24.9 ppg) scored five points on 1 for 8 shooting.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Florida International hosts Florida Atlantic and UAB hosts Western Kentucky.

