The Vandals have gone 2-9 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho gives up 80.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.2 points per game.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Thunderbirds won 81-75 in the last matchup on Dec. 4. Dre Marin led the Thunderbirds with 19 points, and Mikey Dixon led the Vandals with 27 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones is averaging 15.2 points for the Thunderbirds. Maizen Fausett is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.
Rashad Smith is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 10.2 points and 5.6 rebounds. Dixon is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.
LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.
Vandals: 2-8, averaging 73.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.