Jones sparks No. 16 UCLA women to 67-54 win over California

UCLA set the tone for the game on the boards, out-rebounding Cal 48-28 and pulling down 20 caroms off the offensive glass, and it helped the Bruins to a 15-point lead at intermission, 35-20.

BERKELEY, Calif. — Freshman Londynn Jones came off the bench to give No. 16 UCLA an offensive jolt, hitting 3 of 4 shots from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 19 points to spark the Bruins to a 67-54 win over California on Friday night.

The Golden Bears got the deficit into single digits briefly early in the third quarter after a Karisma Ortiz jumper made it 42-33, but Emily Bessoir answered with a jumper and Gina Conti hit a 3 to get the Bruins back into a double-digit lead they maintained the rest of the way.