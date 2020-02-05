Benson’s layup off a blocked shot with 28 seconds left in regulation gave Southern Illinois a 54-50 lead. Eric McGill fouled K.J. Riley on the in-bounds, and he went to the foul line and sank a pair. Riley then forced a steal on the Salukis attempt to advance the ball. He dribbled the lane, missed a layup but grabbed his own rebound and laid it in with five seconds left to tie and force overtime.