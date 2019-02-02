ROCK HILL, S.C. — Carlik Jones scored 18 of his 23 points after halftime Saturday when Radford took control in an 80-61 win over Winthrop, rebounding from a stunning loss to maintain its spot atop the Big South Conference.

Winthrop was seeking to take over first place from the Highlanders after Radford was shocked, 68-67 on Wednesday when the nation’s leading scorer, Chris Clemons drained a 35-foot shot at the buzzer for Campbell.

Radford (16-7, 8-1) lost an eight-game win streak and were trailing at halftime Saturday. Ed Polite, Jr. opened the second half with a 3-pointer and the Highlanders pulled away with an 18-6 surge. Winthrop never pulled closer than seven the rest of the way.

Jones, a sophomore, made 8 of 11 shots and hauled in a career-best 10 rebounds with six assists, notching his second career double-double.

Polite scored nine and had 11 boards. Travis Fields Jr. scored 16 and Caleb Tanner 11.

Nych Smith led the Eagles (14-8, 6-3) with 22 points, but Winthrop shot just 27.5 percent in the second half.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.