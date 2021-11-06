Jones intercepted Arkansas State’s Layne Hatcher three plays later, returning the pick 47 yards for a quick 14-0 Mountaineers lead. Jones also scored Appalachian State’s final TD with a 34-yard interception return.
The Red Wolves (1-8, 0-5 Sun Belt Conference) fought into a 14-14 tie on two Hatcher touchdown passes, but Appalachian State would score the next 34 points to win going away.
The win keeps the Mountaineers (7-2) atop the Sun Belt’s East Division standings at 4-1. Appalachian State gained 264 yards rushing and racked up 461 total yards to 193 for Arkansas State.
Hatcher was 17-of-30 passing for 137 yards for the Red Wolves and was intercepted three times.
