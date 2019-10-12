FIU scored four consecutive touchdowns in the first half, staring with Morgan’s scoring pass to Shemar Thornton late in the first quarter for a 7-3 lead. Charlotte answered with a touchdown to take a 10-7 edge. The Panthers continued the streak with Kaylan Wiggins’ 4-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to put them back on top, 14-10. Napoleon Maxwell ran into the end zone from 13 yards out to cap the next FIU drive, and Morgan hit Jones for a 5-yard TD pass to close the half with a 28-17 advantage.