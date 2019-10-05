Drew Hernandez’s 3-yard run tied it at 28 for Cal Poly with 7:05 left in regulation. The teams traded punts, Montana State’s Tristan Bailey then missed a 50-yard field goal attempt and Jalen Hamler threw an interception that ended Cal Poly’s drive at the Montana State 39 with 8 seconds left. The Bobcats ran two plays, failing to score.

The Bobcats scored 28 straight points capped by Jonsen’s first TD run, a 13-yarder that made it 28-7 with 2:19 left in the third quarter. The Mustangs erased the deficit with three fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Jonsen ran 11 times for 85 yards and two TDs for Montana State.

Hamler passed for two TDs and ran for another for Cal Poly.

