LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Stevie Jordan led six players in double-digit scoring with 18 points to help Rider rally to beat Marist 86-85 on Sunday and keep the Broncs atop the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference standings.

Marist built a 44-34 lead at halftime and extended its margin to 57-42 on Ryan Funk’s layup with a little more than 14 minutes left. Rider then went on a 20-5 burst to knot the score at 62. Jordan and Jordan Allen bookended 3-point baskets around one from Funk all in a 43-second span.

Later, Allen made a layup and followed with a 3 and Rider (11-8, 6-1) led 69-65. Dimencio Vaughn’s layup with 4:07 left put Rider ahead 74-73 and the Broncs never trailed again. Rider sealed it in the final 80 seconds as Darius Hines and Anthony Durham each made all four of their free-throw attempts. Brian Parker’s 3 at the end closed out the scoring for Marist (7-13, 2-6).

Funk scored a career-high 32 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range. The Red Foxes made 15 of 27 (55.6 percent) from distance.

