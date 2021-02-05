Jordan Davis had 10 points for Middle Tennessee (4-11, 2-7 Conference USA), which ended its six-game losing streak. Jalen Jordan added 10 points.
Jahmir Young had 15 points for the 49ers (9-8, 5-4). Jhery Matos added 13 points and six assists. Jordan Shepherd had 12 points.
