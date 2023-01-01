Joseph and Iona host Saint Peter's

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-6, 2-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (9-4, 2-0 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -18; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Nelly Junior Joseph scored 20 points in Iona’s 76-66 victory over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Gaels are 4-0 in home games. Iona is sixth in the MAAC shooting 34.5% from deep, led by Daniss Jenkins shooting 40.4% from 3-point range.

The Peacocks are 2-2 in conference matchups. Saint Peter’s is second in the MAAC with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Latrell Reid averaging 6.4.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is averaging 16.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Gaels. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 15.9 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Iona.

Isiah Dasher is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Peacocks. Jaylen Murray is averaging 9.5 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

