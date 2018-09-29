SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Darius Joseph blocked a 32-yard field goal as time expired, preserving Missouri State’s 24-21 victory over Illinois State on Saturday in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams.

Missouri State, holding a 10-point lead, stopped Illinois State on fourth down at the 8-yard line with 5:15 left to play. But the Bears went three-and-out. The Redbirds took advantage as James Robinson caught a short pass, spun his defender and raced for a 43-yard touchdown to pull to 24-21 with 3:15 remaining.

The Bears punted again after three plays and Illinois State started its final drive at its 21 with 1:27 to go before marching down the field for a short field goal attempt.

Peyton Huslig threw for 232 yards with two interceptions for Missouri State (3-1) and he carried it 17 times for 52 yards and a score.

Brady Davis had 226 yards passing and three touchdowns for Illinois State (3-1), ranked 10th in the FCS coaches’ poll.

Illinois State was held to 73 yards in the first half and three first downs. ISU’s six offensive possessions in the opening half ended in five punts and a missed field goal.

