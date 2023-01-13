Joseph scores 17, Iona downs Fairfield 75-69

Joseph also had 10 rebounds for the Gaels (12-5, 5-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Daniss Jenkins added 16 points while going 5 of 10 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Anton Brookshire was 4 of 5 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.