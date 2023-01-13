Joseph scores 17, Iona downs Fairfield 75-69

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Nelly Junior Joseph had 17 points in Iona’s 75-69 win over Fairfield on Friday night.
The Stags (6-10, 2-4) were led by TJ Long, who posted 18 points. Jake Wojcik added 16 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals for Fairfield. Supreme Cook also put up 14 points and three blocks.
Both teams play on Sunday. Iona hosts Rider while Fairfield travels to play Saint Peter’s.
