Evans completed 18 of 33 passes for 225 yards and an interception and ran eight times for 55 yards.

Johnson opened the scoring with a 1-yard run on the first drive of the game and made it 14-0 on an 8-yard carry early in the second quarter.

The Bobcats (2-4, 1-1) cut the deficit to 14-7 on Calvin Hill’s TD run. Jared Porter kicked a 34-yard field goal to give UL Monroe a 17-7 lead before the half.

Vitt connected with Trevis Graham Jr. for a 62-yard TD pass late in the third quarter.

