Joshua helps Alcorn State hold off Florida A&M 67-64

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Byron Joshua scored 17 points to help Alcorn State hold off Florida A&M 67-64 on Monday night.
Jaylen Bates led the way for the Rattlers (5-19, 3-10) with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Hantz Louis-Jeune added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Byron Smith scored 11.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Alcorn State visits Jackson State, while Florida A&M visits Alabama State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.