Joshua helps Alcorn State hold off Florida A&M 67-64

Joshua also had five rebounds and three steals for the Braves (14-11, 11-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dontrell McQuarter made 5 of 6 shots and scored 14. Jeremiah Kendall pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds. Keondre Montgomery scored 11 points off the bench and he went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the final 17 seconds to preserve the win.