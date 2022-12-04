Joshua leads Alcorn State against No. 13 Tennessee after 30-point game

Alcorn State Braves (3-5) at Tennessee Volunteers (6-1)
The Braves are 2-4 on the road. Alcorn State is 0-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah-Jordan James is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers for Tennessee.
Joshua is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Braves. Dominic Brewton is averaging 11.6 points for Alcorn State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.