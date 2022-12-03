Joshua leads Alcorn State against No. 13 Tennessee after 30-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alcorn State Braves (3-5) at Tennessee Volunteers (6-1) Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State takes on the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers after Byron Joshua scored 30 points in Alcorn State’s 80-72 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes. The Volunteers have gone 3-0 at home. Tennessee is 5-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Braves have gone 2-4 away from home. Alcorn State is fifth in the SWAC with 30.9 rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah-Jordan James is shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 13.7 points, six rebounds and 1.7 steals. Santiago Vescovi is shooting 35.1% and averaging 12.0 points for Tennessee.

Joshua is averaging 11.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Braves. Dominic Brewton is averaging 11.6 points for Alcorn State.

