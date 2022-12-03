Joshua leads Alcorn State against No. 13 Tennessee after 30-point outing

Alcorn State Braves (3-5) at Tennessee Volunteers (6-1)
The Braves have gone 2-4 away from home. Alcorn State is fifth in the SWAC with 30.9 rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 5.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah-Jordan James is shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 13.7 points, six rebounds and 1.7 steals. Santiago Vescovi is shooting 35.1% and averaging 12.0 points for Tennessee.
Joshua is averaging 11.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Braves. Dominic Brewton is averaging 11.6 points for Alcorn State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.