SAN JOSE, Calif. — Chris Joyce hit a 3-pointer with five seconds left in the second overtime and Air Force pulled out a 73-71 win to keep San Jose State winless in Mountain West Conference action on Saturday night.

Not that the Spartans went easily. Brae Ivey scored at the basket with :20 left in the first overtime to tie the game at 65-65. His 3 with :04 left in regulation tied the game at 56-56.

Caleb Morris put the Falcons on top with a 3 to start the second overtime. Seneca Knight’s layup with :26 left put the Spartans on top, 71-70, but he missed the free throw to make it a 3-point play and Air Force controlled the rebound. Joyce took a feed from Sid Tomes and hit the game winner and Noah Baumann missed a 3 to win it for San Jose State with a second left.

Lavelle Scottie and A.J. Walker each scored 14 points to lead Air Force (9-11, 4-4) and Ryan Swan pulled down 17 rebounds.

Michael Steadman finished with 24 points and Ivey added another 18 for San Jose State (3-16, 0-7).

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.