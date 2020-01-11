Jamir Coleman had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Devils (1-16, 0-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Stephane Ayangma grabbed 12 rebounds.

The game was tied at 25 at the half but after the Blue Devils scored the first four points of the second half, a Dering 3-pointer capped an 11-1 run to put Merrimack up for good, 36-30.

