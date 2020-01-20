Randall Gaskins Jr. had 12 points for the Red Flash (12-6, 5-2), whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Keith Braxton added 12 points and Myles Thompson had 11. St. Francis scored a season-low 21 second-half points.
Merrimack faces Fairleigh Dickinson at home on Thursday. St. Francis (Pa.) takes on Long Island-Brooklyn on the road on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.