JR Reid steps down as assistant basketball coach at Monmouth

WEST LONG BRANCH. N.J. — JR Reid has resigned as an assistant coach at Monmouth University to pursue opportunities outside of college basketball.
Reid played for North Carolina in the 1980s and won a bronze medal in the 1988 Olympics. He played in the NBA for the Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in a pro career that spanned from 1989-2003, ending overseas.
