Jacksonville State (21-8, 13-3) vs. Eastern Illinois (14-15, 7-9)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Eastern Illinois. Jacksonville State’s last OVC loss came against the UT Martin Skyhawks 66-64 on Feb. 7. Eastern Illinois lost 75-60 at Tennessee State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Eastern Illinois’ Josiah Wallace has averaged 15 points while Mack Smith has put up 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Gamecocks, Jason Burnell has averaged 16.2 points and 9.4 rebounds while Marlon Hunter has put up 13.3 points and 4.1 rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JASON: Burnell has connected on 32.5 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 80.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 65: Eastern Illinois is 0-10 when its offense scores 65 points or fewer. Jacksonville State is a perfect 14-0 when it holds opponents to 65 or fewer points.

WINNING WHEN: The Panthers are 7-0 when recording at least 13 offensive rebounds and 7-15 when they fall shy of that mark. The Gamecocks are 14-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or worse, and 7-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Illinois has made 8.6 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among OVC teams. The Panthers have averaged 9.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

