Eastern Kentucky (12-16, 5-10) vs. Jacksonville State (20-8, 12-3)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Eastern Kentucky. Jacksonville State’s last OVC loss came against the UT Martin Skyhawks 66-64 on Feb. 7. Eastern Kentucky snuck past Tennessee Tech by one point on the road in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Jacksonville State’s Jason Burnell has averaged 16 points and 9.4 rebounds while Marlon Hunter has put up 13.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Colonels, Nick Mayo has averaged 23 points and 8.6 rebounds while Jomaru Brown has put up 13.8 points.

MIGHTY MAYO: Mayo has connected on 31.4 percent of the 140 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Colonels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gamecocks. Jacksonville State has 36 assists on 75 field goals (48 percent) over its previous three outings while Eastern Kentucky has assists on 34 of 70 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky is ranked first in Division I with an average of 81.3 possessions per game.

