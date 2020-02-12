BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jr. Clay is putting up 13.5 points to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. Keishawn Davidson is also a top facilitator, putting up 8.7 points and 4.1 assists per game. The Gamecocks are led by Kayne Henry, who is averaging 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Eagles have scored 67.8 points per game against OVC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Clay has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Gamecocks are 0-7 when they score 62 points or fewer and 10-8 when they exceed 62 points. The Golden Eagles are 0-16 when allowing 72 or more points and 6-3 when holding opponents below 72.

COLD SPELL: Tennessee Tech has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 81.3.

RECENT GAMES: Tennessee Tech has averaged 69.8 points per game over its last five games. The Golden Eagles are giving up 75.6 points per game over that span.

