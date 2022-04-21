JUCO pitcher faces possible expulsion for tackle

Placeholder while article actions load

Video posted online showed North Central Texas College player Josh Phillips rounding third in the sixth inning. Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward then sprints over and collides with him, sending both players crashing to the ground.

Weatherford school officials said the incident would be investigated and Woodward could possibly be expelled. School officials said the Weatherford police department also was investigating.

“We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today,” Weatherford coach Jeff Lightfoot said after the game. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”